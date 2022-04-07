Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 6,900 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,077 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.18. General Motors has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.09.

In other news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

