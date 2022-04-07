Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WST. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $10.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $420.31. 6,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,138. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $288.65 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.21.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 31.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

