Ieq Capital LLC Sells 264 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $328,743,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Generac by 133.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $295.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,025. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.83.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.25.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total value of $1,572,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.