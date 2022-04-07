Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $731,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,485,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 27,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 378,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,711,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

