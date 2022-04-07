IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Given New C$57.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGIFF remained flat at $$35.25 during trading on Thursday. 115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.87. IGM Financial has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $41.48.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.