Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.67% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IKNA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ikena Oncology from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.74.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IKNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after buying an additional 879,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after buying an additional 208,146 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 116,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 284,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 89,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,832,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,121,000 after buying an additional 64,672 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

