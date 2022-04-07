Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 5,475 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mosaic by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,368,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,485,000 after buying an additional 403,397 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mosaic by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,437,000 after buying an additional 613,248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Mosaic by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MOS stock opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.17. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $72.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Citigroup upped their price target on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

