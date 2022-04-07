Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $933,000 Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,424 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 2,263.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIRT opened at $37.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of -0.42.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.39. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIRT. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

