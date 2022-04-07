Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 276.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

NYSE:BKI opened at $67.14 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.