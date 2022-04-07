Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,322,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

AMERCO stock opened at $558.08 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $594.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.63. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $523.94 and a fifty-two week high of $769.90.

AMERCO ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERCO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AMERCO Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.