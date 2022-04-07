Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 1,994 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:HLT opened at $145.61 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.70 and a 1-year high of $160.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Truist Financial upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bernstein Bank lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.29.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,410 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.