Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 5,309 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

CPB opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

