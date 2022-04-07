Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 605 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 48.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 42.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $29,519.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,334 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $424,625.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,253 shares of company stock worth $60,840,801 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $280.69 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.33 and a fifty-two week high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.37.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $462.20 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.29%.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

