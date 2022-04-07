Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 639 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 199,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $450,263,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 340.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKTX opened at $287.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $356.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $283.78 and a twelve month high of $546.16.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $384.00 to $314.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $390.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $480.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

