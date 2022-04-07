Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 47,959 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 47,959 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Shares of TMUS opened at $133.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.36.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.