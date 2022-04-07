Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $197.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.62.

Shares of ITW traded down $4.04 on Thursday, reaching $202.39. 1,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,236. The firm has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $202.68 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $215.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.86.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

