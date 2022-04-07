Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Incyte’s lead drug Jakafi’s performance has been good, and its label expansion in additional indications should further drive sales. The uptake of Pemazyre and other approved drugs is gaining traction. The company’s efforts to diversify its revenue base are encouraging and should yield results. The adoption of other newly approved drugs like Monjuvi is also a positive and should boost sales in the upcoming quarters. However, the company is highly dependent on its lead drug Jakafi for a major chunk of its revenues, and a slowdown will adversely impact sales. The recently approved therapies will increase competition for Jakafi. Additionally, Jakafi is likely to face competition from generics. Moreover, the recent pipeline setbacks continue to weigh on shares. The stock has outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

Shares of INCY opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $123,278,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,345,912,000 after purchasing an additional 924,880 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 3,061.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,420,000 after purchasing an additional 770,736 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 271.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after purchasing an additional 551,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after purchasing an additional 444,265 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

