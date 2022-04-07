Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.01. Infinera shares last traded at $8.13, with a volume of 17,334 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $400.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock worth $3,229,829. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter worth $87,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,747,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 4,845.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 544,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,795,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

