Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.61).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.98) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.72) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.34) to GBX 568 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

INF traded down GBX 7.20 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 604.20 ($7.92). 2,030,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,104. The stock has a market cap of £8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 116.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 581.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 546.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.53. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 459.80 ($6.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 628 ($8.24).

In other news, insider Gareth Wright sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.90), for a total transaction of £162,040.34 ($212,511.92). Also, insider Patrick Martell sold 6,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 606 ($7.95), for a total value of £41,856.42 ($54,893.67).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

