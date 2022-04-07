InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.41. InfuSystem shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 121,115 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INFU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $190.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Dilorio sold 9,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $142,985.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,732 shares of company stock valued at $874,514 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFU. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 422.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 16.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.