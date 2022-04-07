Ingredion (INGR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ingredion (NYSE: INGR) in the last few weeks:

4/6/2022 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

3/31/2022 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

3/25/2022 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2022 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

3/14/2022 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/7/2022 – Ingredion was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

3/3/2022 – Ingredion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

INGR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,682. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.90 per share, for a total transaction of $429,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2 shares of company stock valued at $170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,228,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,195,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,236,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,055,000 after purchasing an additional 333,316 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,779,000 after purchasing an additional 316,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 477,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,496,000 after purchasing an additional 278,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

