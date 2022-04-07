Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IIPR. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $194.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $162.81 and a one year high of $288.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.55 and a 200 day moving average of $226.90.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.73% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

