Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.07

Shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.07 and traded as high as $8.10. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 9,683 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $139.04 million, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

