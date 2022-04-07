Insider Buying: Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Purchases 854 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Formica purchased 854 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £1,793.40 ($2,352.00).
Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 207.80 ($2.73) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 210.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.72. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 165.20 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a yield of 4.52%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.
About Jupiter Fund Management (Get Rating)
Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.
Recommended Stories
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.