Insider Buying: Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Insider Purchases 854 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP – Get Rating) insider Andrew Formica purchased 854 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £1,793.40 ($2,352.00).

Shares of JUP stock opened at GBX 207.80 ($2.73) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 210.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 235.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.72. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 165.20 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 306.80 ($4.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a yield of 4.52%. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JUP shares. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 290 ($3.80) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

About Jupiter Fund Management (Get Rating)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.