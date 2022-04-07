Insider Buying: Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Insider Acquires A$259,969.62 in Stock

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Rating) insider Trevor Folsom purchased 219,014 shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.19 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$259,969.62 ($195,465.88).
Trevor Folsom also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 18th, Trevor Folsom purchased 118,000 shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$125,080.00 ($94,045.11).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.
About Kip McGrath Education Centres (Get Rating)
Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and Maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.
Featured Articles
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.