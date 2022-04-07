Insider Buying: Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Insider Acquires A$259,969.62 in Stock

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Rating) insider Trevor Folsom purchased 219,014 shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.19 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of A$259,969.62 ($195,465.88).

Trevor Folsom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kip McGrath Education Centres alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Trevor Folsom purchased 118,000 shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.06 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of A$125,080.00 ($94,045.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. Kip McGrath Education Centres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

About Kip McGrath Education Centres (Get Rating)

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and Maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.