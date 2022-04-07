Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Purchases $57,700.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,052 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $35,555.80.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 136 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584.40.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,156.15.

On Monday, March 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,473 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $40,564.64.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,415.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 3,579 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,017.46.

On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $6,110.00.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $161.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.50.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 106.93% and a negative net margin of 112.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in TELA Bio by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in TELA Bio by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TELA Bio by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

