Insider Buying: The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) Insider Purchases 666 Shares of Stock

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) insider Trish Houston purchased 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 809 ($10.61) per share, with a total value of £5,387.94 ($7,066.15).

Shares of Law Debenture stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 801 ($10.50). 264,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 700 ($9.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 834.32 ($10.94). The company has a market cap of £999.70 million and a P/E ratio of 6.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 795.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 785.65.

Get Law Debenture alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.38 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.88. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services. The company operates in two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; governance services, such as pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.