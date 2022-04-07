Insider Buying: The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) CEO Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) CEO Joseph Thomas Hand bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Thomas Hand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Joseph Thomas Hand bought 208 shares of York Water stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $9,773.92.

On Friday, January 14th, Joseph Thomas Hand bought 85 shares of York Water stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.45 per share, for a total transaction of $3,948.25.

Shares of YORW stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $575.22 million, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.39. The York Water Company has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.84.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of York Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of York Water by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in York Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in York Water by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in York Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in York Water by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

