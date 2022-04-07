Insider Buying: Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Acquires 3,950 Shares of Stock

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) insider Paul Christopher Swinney bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.08) per share, for a total transaction of £12,284.50 ($16,110.82).
Paul Christopher Swinney also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Paul Christopher Swinney acquired 3,000 shares of Tristel stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.20) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,590.16).
Shares of TSTL stock opened at GBX 305 ($4.00) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 359.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 443.91. Tristel plc has a 1-year low of GBX 270 ($3.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 810 ($10.62). The firm has a market capitalization of £143.94 million and a PE ratio of -237.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.46.
About Tristel (Get Rating)
Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.
