Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Sells 1,536 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $104,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $62.66. 341,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,771. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $95.83.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,416 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after buying an additional 202,964 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,917,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,659,000 after buying an additional 75,896 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after buying an additional 72,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after buying an additional 24,407 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

