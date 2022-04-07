Insider Selling: Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $281,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average is $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter worth $60,460,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 175,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,506,000 after buying an additional 1,163,567 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,618,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,653,000 after buying an additional 620,848 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,968,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,798,000 after buying an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Alkermes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

