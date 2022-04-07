Insider Selling: BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder Sells $12,120.00 in Stock

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $12,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $12,210.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $12,750.00.

On Monday, March 28th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $13,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $12,600.00.

On Monday, March 21st, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $12,780.00.

On Friday, March 18th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 2,500 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $11,450.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $13,470.00.

On Monday, March 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 3,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $12,810.00.

Shares of BFI stock opened at $3.82 on Thursday. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in BurgerFi International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BurgerFi International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

