Insider Selling: Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) CAO Sells $5,290,500.00 in Stock

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $431.15 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $461.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Cintas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

