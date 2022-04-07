Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $5,743,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $6,635,481.28.

On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12.

On Friday, March 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $5,253,591.36.

On Friday, February 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $5,162,541.75.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85.

Shares of NET opened at $109.63 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average is $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,775,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

