Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $5,743,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $6,635,481.28.
- On Monday, March 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $4,959,717.12.
- On Friday, March 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total transaction of $5,253,591.36.
- On Friday, February 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $5,162,541.75.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $5,783,827.85.
Shares of NET opened at $109.63 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.84 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.93 and its 200 day moving average is $134.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.
About Cloudflare (Get Rating)
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
