Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Insider Sells 4,570 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) insider Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $124,715.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Radhesh Balakrishnan Menon sold 28,055 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $751,312.90.

Shares of Datto stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $29.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 95.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSP shares. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Datto by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after purchasing an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datto by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 123,133 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Datto by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Datto during the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

