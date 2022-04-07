Insider Selling: Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Sells $20,022.00 in Stock

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) Director Leonard Osser sold 14,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $20,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Leonard Osser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Leonard Osser sold 6,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $9,060.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Leonard Osser sold 7,110 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $9,456.30.

On Monday, March 21st, Leonard Osser sold 7,600 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $9,880.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Leonard Osser sold 8,100 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $9,963.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Leonard Osser sold 6,400 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $9,792.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Leonard Osser sold 7,500 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $9,975.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Leonard Osser sold 7,700 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $9,856.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Leonard Osser sold 8,400 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $9,996.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Leonard Osser sold 8,000 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $10,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Leonard Osser sold 7,800 shares of Milestone Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $9,906.00.

Shares of Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $88.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.34.

MLSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Milestone Scientific from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 50.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 82.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 475.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 33,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

