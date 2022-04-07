Insider Selling: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Sells $28,072.88 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) insider Mukul Kumar sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total value of $28,072.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Mukul Kumar sold 475 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $12,478.25.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $245,929.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of -0.07.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after buying an additional 311,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 68.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

