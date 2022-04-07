Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 6,600 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $25.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.95. 1,616,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,214. The company has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 463.12, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $565.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $609.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $1,117,096,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after acquiring an additional 657,340 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,778,000 after acquiring an additional 556,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.52.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

