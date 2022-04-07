Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells $391,083.84 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SAM opened at $384.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $393.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.22. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.74 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 373.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.53.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 115.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 22.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.