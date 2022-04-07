Insider Selling: Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) CTO Sells 1,918 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Grimm sold 1,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,379.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. Toast, Inc has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOST. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.