Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $419,200.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $449,400.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Cam Gallagher sold 7,188 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $360,765.72.

On Monday, February 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $534,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $626,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

