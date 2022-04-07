Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $504,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 15th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $419,200.00.
- On Monday, March 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $449,400.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Cam Gallagher sold 7,188 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $360,765.72.
- On Monday, February 7th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $534,500.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $626,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $754,900.00.
Shares of ZNTL opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.27 and a 12 month high of $87.19.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNTL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 15,413 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ZNTL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
