Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 83,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 881,438 shares.The stock last traded at $24.54 and had previously closed at $24.40.

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 2.15.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 2,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $72,141.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,190 shares of company stock worth $2,402,059 in the last three months. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Insmed by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

