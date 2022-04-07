InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE NSPR opened at $3.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.38. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74.

InspireMD, Inc operates as a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of the stent platform technology for the treatment of complex vascular and coronary disease. Its products are marketed for use mainly in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

