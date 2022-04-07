INT Market Cap Reaches $3.72 Million (INT)

INT (INT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One INT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, INT has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. INT has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $803,586.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the exchanges listed above.

