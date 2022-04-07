Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 884,775 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $45,566,000 after purchasing an additional 34,244 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 656.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 197,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 171,412 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,248 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,078 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.84. The company had a trading volume of 891,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,068,480. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Intel’s payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.71.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.