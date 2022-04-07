Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Acquired by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $1,618,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.75.

In other news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $198,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

IPAR opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

