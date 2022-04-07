Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.88. Interactive Brokers Group reported earnings per share of $0.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Interactive Brokers Group.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $64.39 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $71.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $1,343,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 15,976 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $1,235,104.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,473 shares of company stock valued at $45,928,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after buying an additional 246,512 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,189,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,494,000 after purchasing an additional 91,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,230,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,141,000 after purchasing an additional 85,055 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,217,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,087,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.