Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Given New $157.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $161.00 to $157.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.40.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

