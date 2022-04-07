International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Shares Down 5.9%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94.

International Container Terminal Services

International Container Terminal Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, and operates container ports and terminals serving the shipping industry. It provides ancillary services, including storage, container packing and unpacking, inspection, weighing, and services for refrigerated containers or reefers, as well as roll-on/roll-off and anchorage services to non-containerized cargoes or general cargoes.

