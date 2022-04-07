International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.21

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.21 and last traded at C$12.10, with a volume of 45750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.88.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their target price on International Petroleum from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

In related news, insider International Petroleum Corporation acquired 92,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$708,833.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$708,833.44.

About International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO)

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

